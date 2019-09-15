As Centene (CNC) Share Price Rose, Cortland Associates Has Upped Position; Facebook (FB) Holder Markel Trimmed Position by $492,150

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 169,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 804,997 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.21 million, up from 635,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.78 million shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk

Markel Corp decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 141,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.32 million, down from 144,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/04/2018 – Facebook says it’ll now require political-leaning advertisers to verify their identity. Via @verge:; 17/05/2018 – Cambodians show government support by changing Facebook pictures before election; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms More political ad oversight, less fake news; 30/05/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER SAYS “WILL REACT APPROPRIATELY” TO DATA EXCHANGE BETWEEN FACEBOOK FB.O AND WHATSAPP; 19/03/2018 – The research firm with ties to Donald Trump and his presidential campaign allegedly gained access to data from 50 million Facebook profiles; 19/03/2018 – Nasdaq-100 Tumbles On Facebook Drop, Just One Component In Positive Territory — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Facebook has ‘tremendous amount of power,’ should face some regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 15/05/2018 – ian bremmer: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook launches a groundbreaking new product.#PUPPETREGIME @gzeromedia; 08/04/2018 – On Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will embark on a two-day marathon of testimony on Capitol Hill; 09/04/2018 – House Committee Releases Prepared Testimony From Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $632.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 12,443 shares to 978,379 shares, valued at $44.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,512 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Markel Corp, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,000 shares to 159,000 shares, valued at $13.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 490,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO).