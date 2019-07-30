As Centene (CNC) Share Price Declined, Torray Increased Its Stake by $7.65 Million; Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Shareholder Strategic Financial Services Has Lowered Holding as Stock Declined

Torray Llc increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 98.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 144,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 290,064 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40 million, up from 145,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 4.30M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $139.42. About 636,881 shares traded or 18.85% up from the average. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 42.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.88% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) by 16,478 shares to 14,190 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,860 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 410,187 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1,233 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Stifel owns 76,631 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 78,478 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kennedy Capital Management holds 103,477 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 171,841 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group reported 0.86% stake. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 770 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 20,230 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc stated it has 1,866 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 166,550 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity.

