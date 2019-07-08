As Centene (CNC) Share Price Declined, Leavell Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $318,106; Private Asset Management Has Upped Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Holding by $653,827

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 6,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,884 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 32,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 1.20M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 17,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,405 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 126,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $37.77. About 596,664 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 38.89% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CNC’s profit will be $516.71M for 10.20 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schw Intl Eq Etf (SCHF) by 31,351 shares to 374,344 shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 45,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishrs Ibnd Dec 2022 Trm Mun Bnd Etf.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,259 shares to 133,212 shares, valued at $16.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 21,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,185 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V).

