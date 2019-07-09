As Centene (CNC) Share Price Declined, Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; Arrow Electronics (ARW) Holder Denali Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $1.72 Million

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 22,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 215,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, down from 237,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.49. About 153,778 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.17. About 3.01 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bb&T Corp accumulated 239,321 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated invested in 167,299 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.31% or 661,306 shares in its portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel accumulated 265,134 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Buckingham Asset Llc holds 14,837 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc stated it has 71,423 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments Lc reported 0.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Deltec Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 234,608 shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Sectoral Asset Inc owns 4,180 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Lc has 0.29% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2.42M shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co invested in 0.35% or 19,450 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 475,011 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.05% or 14,558 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 263 shares. Cwm Lc owns 23 shares. Shell Asset reported 7,467 shares. Evergreen Lc reported 3,077 shares. British Columbia Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Aqr Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.14% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Euclidean Tech Lc invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Fiduciary Management Inc Wi holds 0.35% or 693,407 shares in its portfolio. 17,319 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Icon Advisers Inc Co holds 0.1% or 12,800 shares. Amp Cap Limited reported 30,570 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus accumulated 36,196 shares.

