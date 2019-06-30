As Centene (CNC) Share Price Declined, First Hawaiian Bank Has Decreased by $376,671 Its Stake; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose While Keystone Financial Planning Has Raised Stake by $345,000

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 36.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 7,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,386 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $658,000, down from 19,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.68B market cap company. It closed at $52.44 lastly. It is down 5.12% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,239 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 4,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $363.54. About 1.37M shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 13/03/2018 – DOD: LOCKHEED GETS $1.46B NOT-TO-EXCEED MODIFICATION CONTRACT; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed would need permission from the U.S. government to offer the sensitive military technology; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Business Segment Operating Profit $1.31B; 13/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $1.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 05/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 21/05/2018 – Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice President; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Lockheed Martin Corp. Outlook To Pos, Rtgs Afrmd

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 38.89% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CNC’s profit will be $516.71 million for 10.49 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3,344 shares to 9,851 shares, valued at $924,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 34,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 35,516 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated, California-based fund reported 60,300 shares. 327,092 were accumulated by Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Agf Invests accumulated 1.30 million shares. Georgia-based Gmt Capital Corp has invested 1.68% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pinnacle Partners holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5,756 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Federated Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 38,610 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp reported 86,200 shares. Bessemer Gru invested in 1,233 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenview Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 724,752 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 6,252 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 12.81 million shares. Bessemer accumulated 0.16% or 1,525 shares. 41,835 are held by South Street Advisors Ltd Llc. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Optimum Inv Advsrs owns 2,335 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 145 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund holds 0.32% or 4,888 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 1.74 million were accumulated by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0.2% stake. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Renaissance Lc holds 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 311,700 shares. 8,731 are held by Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Lc. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 0.38% stake.

