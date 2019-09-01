As Centene (CNC) Market Value Rose, Holder Green Valley Investors Lifted Position; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $413,271 as Share Price Declined

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 2,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,386 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 18,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 352,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 705,268 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45M, up from 352,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 12,338 shares to 186,484 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 6,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Investors Ltd Llc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 330,264 shares. Alyeska Invest Gru LP reported 2,990 shares. Primecap Company Ca accumulated 4,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Markel Corp invested in 1.43% or 610,800 shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Mgmt Communications (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 1.6% or 25,731 shares. Wellington Shields Co Limited Co reported 1.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Acropolis Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.42% or 18,987 shares. Altfest L J & Co holds 0.68% or 36,427 shares. 10 reported 3.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lathrop Invest Management Corporation accumulated 4,902 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hyman Charles D owns 279,517 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More important recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Marietta Invest Lc owns 4,846 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda, Brazil-based fund reported 9,194 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 24,155 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.42M shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 618,258 shares. Endurant Cap Mngmt LP owns 54,995 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 140,219 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 472 shares. United Kingdom-based Artemis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,763 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Co has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 71,014 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Llc reported 16,433 shares stake. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership holds 19,968 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 125,590 shares.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.