As Centene (CNC) Market Value Rose, Cortland Associates Has Boosted Its Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Clark Estates Has Boosted Its Stake by $5.34 Million as Shares Declined

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 93,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 668,038 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.17 million, up from 574,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $59.88. About 4.36 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 169,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 804,997 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.21 million, up from 635,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.86. About 3.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Advisers Ltd has 37,483 shares. Conestoga Limited Liability invested in 3,773 shares. Blair William Il invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ariel Invests Ltd Liability has 1.44 million shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Ltd Llc owns 52,839 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nottingham Advsrs has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Harvey Capital Incorporated reported 39,045 shares. Brown Advisory holds 304,596 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 69,345 shares. Mirador Cap LP owns 52,235 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Interocean owns 4,749 shares. 1,053 are owned by Contravisory Management.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 310,561 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,695 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $632.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,686 shares to 229,636 shares, valued at $38.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

