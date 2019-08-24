As Centene (CNC) Market Valuation Rose, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Increased by $4.24 Million Its Position; New York Cmnty Bancorp (Put) (NYCB) Share Value Rose While Citadel Advisors Decreased Its Position by $1.54 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (Put) (NYCB) by 68.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 140,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 63,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $738,000, down from 203,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 3.54M shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms New York Community’s Ratings at ‘BBB+’/’F2’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $437,789 activity. 34,000 shares were bought by CIAMPA DOMINICK, worth $394,641.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic N V (Put) by 40,653 shares to 58,100 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V (Call) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,600 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Private Advisor Grp Llc stated it has 18,752 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 160 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Inc invested in 0% or 19,902 shares. Virtu Ltd Llc owns 70,046 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 200 were accumulated by Riggs Asset Managment. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 194,138 shares stake. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.2% or 57,200 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). American Century Inc owns 11,580 shares. Strs Ohio owns 39,432 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of, a Australia-based fund reported 115,560 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 389,700 shares to 117,265 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Reg (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 260,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 843,957 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hilltop owns 14,557 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Co invested in 168,000 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 4.70M shares. Piedmont Invest Incorporated holds 0.07% or 32,865 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Limited Partnership reported 1.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Daiwa Secs Gru reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.30 million shares. Catalyst Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 42,500 shares. 6,730 are owned by Conning Inc. Cypress Capital Group holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 18,034 shares. High Pointe Capital, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,500 shares. National Bank Of The West holds 48,437 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon holds 0.06% or 4.02 million shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

