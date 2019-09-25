As Centene (CNC) Market Valuation Rose, Cortland Associates Upped by $8.83 Million Its Holding; Nwq Investment Management Company Has Increased Its Cna Finl (CNA) Position by $650,621; Stock Value Rose

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 169,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 804,997 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.21 million, up from 635,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 4.25 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (CNA) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 13,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 312,176 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.69 million, up from 298,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cna Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 170,776 shares traded or 6.08% up from the average. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has risen 7.31% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 17/05/2018 – CNA Appoints Bruce Dmytrow to Senior Vice President, Healthcare; 30/04/2018 – CNA Financial 1Q Net $291M; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 30/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.03, EST. 91C; 15/04/2018 – TAIWAN IS SAID TO ALLOW DIGITAL BANKS NEXT YEAR: CNA; 19/03/2018 – ASIA CEMENT VENTURE TO INVEST NT$60B IN OFFSHORE WIND FARM: CNA; 28/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Uber’s head of freight Lior Ron to leave; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL FARM LOBBY CNA ESTIMATES IT WILL TAKE 6 MONTHS TO A YEAR FOR PRODUCERS TO RECOVER -STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Hagens Berman: Class-Action Lawsuit Accuses CNA Financial of Bait-and-Switch Premium Increases for Long-Term Care Insurance; 07/05/2018 – CNA Relocates its Chicago Branch to New CNA Center

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Centene Corporation: Reminder: Centene Corporation’s 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Health Net Invests $3.55 Million to Strengthen California’s Health Care Delivery System & Improve Patient Outcomes – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $632.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,686 shares to 229,636 shares, valued at $38.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 5,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,033 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco National Bank has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Torray Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 319,048 shares. Bb&T accumulated 207,268 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 18,062 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 33,900 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Sei Co holds 126,434 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Southernsun Asset Mngmt holds 789,596 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp holds 0.05% or 117,973 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Citadel Advsr Limited Co stated it has 2.03 million shares. Blackrock has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 37,402 were accumulated by Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs. Three Peaks Cap Limited Liability Com reported 32,301 shares.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 65,735 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $33.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 134,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740,990 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.