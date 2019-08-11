As Centene (CNC) Market Valuation Rose, Cortland Associates Has Raised Position; Harris Del (HRS) Share Price Were Volatile While Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Upped Stake

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.99M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 415.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 21,175 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 26,275 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 244.38% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 26/03/2018 – REPLACING PHOTO Harris Corporation Introduces New Two-Channel Leader Radio That Significantly Improves US Army Battlefield Communications; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris on Stephon Clark: “A Life That Should Not Have Been Lost”; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Harris City Council briefs; 07/05/2018 – lnseego Names Rick Harris as Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales for the Americas; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu to Sell 21 Farm Fresh Stores to Harris Teeter, Kroger and Food Lion; 18/05/2018 – Legendary Actress and Activist Frances Fisher and U.S. Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Launch Progressive Americans Together CA; 07/05/2018 – Inseego Names Rick Harris as Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales for the Americas; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 24/04/2018 – Trump administration plans to nominate Harry Harris as South Korea envoy; 16/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Harris supports new trial for Meek Mill

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,680 shares to 4,570 shares, valued at $821,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,191 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.99 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Company reported 607,381 shares. Old Natl Bancshares In invested in 2,979 shares. Bluestein R H And invested in 2,600 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank And stated it has 4,740 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pnc Group stated it has 43,287 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 79,427 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank Co holds 2,565 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.02% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 6,896 shares. Covington Capital Management reported 400 shares. Burney holds 1.8% or 182,047 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 392,856 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Lpl Finance Limited Co has 11,534 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has 0.01% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 5,655 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2,346 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,744 shares.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Harris Corp., L3 set closing date for merger – Orlando Business Journal” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shareholders Approve The Merger Of Harris And L3 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B New Class (BRKB) by 5,050 shares to 7,668 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,833 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Lc accumulated 45,664 shares. Hbk Invs LP holds 0.29% or 418,200 shares in its portfolio. Rudman Errol M has invested 9.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 408,065 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clark Capital Group Inc Inc owns 477,975 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Mgmt Lc (Wy) holds 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 400 shares. Highland Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Highland Management Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 16,903 shares. 6,400 are owned by Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc. Sei Invs Co owns 158,021 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 550,299 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited holds 0.01% or 4,637 shares in its portfolio. 28,391 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications Limited. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Co owns 1.37M shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 9,964 shares.