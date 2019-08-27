As Cenovus Energy (CVE) Valuation Declined, Legal & General Group Plc Boosted Position by $8.44 Million; Red Hat (RHT) Stake Maintained by Omni Partners Llp

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 26.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 5.06 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.92M, up from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 1.95M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cenovus at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MARKETING DEEP BASIN PACKAGES IN 2-3 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Operating Loss $752M; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr C$0.61; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WITH EVERY $1 DECREASE IN WTI/WCS DIFFERENTIAL, CO EXPECTS $80 MLN OF INCREASED ANNUAL ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CENOVUS CEO COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS EXPECTS ADDITIONAL DIVESTITURES IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – Cenovus Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 64.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 265,079 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 673,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.11M, up from 408,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 53,100 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.12% or 53,088 shares. 114,874 were reported by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tig Advisors Limited Liability invested 18.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0.08% or 66,383 shares. Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 1.25M shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Price Michael F accumulated 16,000 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 8,065 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 28,484 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 0.02% stake. Bb&T Corporation has 22,895 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability reported 250,748 shares stake. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).