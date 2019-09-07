As Cenovus Energy (CVE) Valuation Declined, Holder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Upped Position; As Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Shares Declined, Intact Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 166,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 2.74 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS RAMPED OIL SANDS PRODUCTION BACK UP IN LATE MARCH; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BELIEVES KEYSTONE XL WILL PROCEED; 22/03/2018 – Cenovus provides first-quarter operational update; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS OPTIMISTIC MOST OF THREE MAJOR PIPELINE PROJECTS HAPPEN; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR C$0.61, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.16; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT STILL FACES OTHER ROADBLOCKS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT WILL NEED TO BE ADDRESSED QUICKLY

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 479,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% . The institutional investor held 2.98M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05M, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 892,284 shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 10/05/2018 – Correct: Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 18/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5 FROM C$4; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Net $5.3M; 22/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Adapts Previously Proposed Debt Financing in Response to Investor Feedback With Focus on Refinancing Its Senior S; 10/05/2018 – GRUPO SAN JOSE GSJ.MC – SAN JOSE CONSTRUCTORA WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD MOGAN MALL IN GRAN CANARIA; 09/03/2018 – QUARTIERS PROPERTIES AB (PUBL) QUARTpref.ST – JOINT VENTURE GETS FIRST COMMISSION TO SELL AND MARKET GRAN VISTA PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 4Q Rev $71M; 20/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Receives Requisite Securityholder Approval and Consents and Expects to Close Previously Announced Debt Finan; 08/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Corrects Announcement of Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations Update Highlighted by Record High Corporate and Acordionero Production and Exciting

Another recent and important Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news was published by Fool.ca which published an article titled: “3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks Paying up to 8.6% – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 06, 2019.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 154,720 shares to 449,964 shares, valued at $20.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 127,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,641 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX).

More notable recent Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Formal Signing of Ecuador Blocks – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gran Tierra Energy: Progressing Toward Its Goals – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gran Tierra Announces Publication of Prospectus and Proposed Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange – GlobeNewswire” on September 28, 2018. More interesting news about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Achieves 140% 2P Reserves Replacement and Increases 2P Reserves to 142 MMBOE – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Operations Update Toronto Stock Exchange:GTE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6,500 shares to 65,500 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,400 shares, and cut its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).