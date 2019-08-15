As Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stock Value Declined, Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Lifted Its Position; Repligen (RGEN) Position Lifted by Algert Global Llc

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 5,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The hedge fund held 31,762 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 25,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $88.08. About 205,414 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 166,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 1.57M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 05/04/2018 – Cenovus Appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES OPPORTUNITY TO REDUCE DEEP BASIN COSTS; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy posts quarterly loss; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES FACED BY INDUSTRY “DEMONSTRATE URGENT NEED FOR APPROVED PIPELINE PROJECTS IN CANADA TO PROCEED”; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS FIRST QUARTER WAS `CHALLENGING’; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT STILL FACES OTHER ROADBLOCKS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT WILL NEED TO BE ADDRESSED QUICKLY; 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 32,891 shares to 33,337 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pure Storage Inc by 28,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,043 shares, and cut its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT).

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9,500 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corporation by 50,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,072 shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA).