As Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stock Rose, 1832 Asset Management LP Has Upped by $17.18 Million Its Holding; Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Shareholder New Amsterdam Partners Lowered Its Holding by $1.18 Million as Share Price Rose

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 9376.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 2.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.17M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.77M, up from 22,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.41B market cap company. The stock increased 4.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 2.71M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.61; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – CONTINUES TO REVIEW POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES OF NON-CORE ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS RAMPED OIL SANDS PRODUCTION BACK UP IN LATE MARCH; 06/03/2018 – Cenovus CEO Optimistic Rail Will Help Clear Canadian Crude Glut; 06/03/2018 – CENOVUS CEO COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cenovus at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Operating Loss $752M; 21/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SAYS IN 2018, ANTICIPATE CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO BE BETWEEN $1.5 BILLION AND $1.7 BILLION – SEC FILING

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 26,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,696 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 79,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 477,949 shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 16/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Opens New Facility in Zelienople, Pennsylvania; 13/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 billion new Asia private equity fund; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON, PAG FUND KSS TO BUY AIR-BAG MAKER TAKATA IN ASSET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 11/04/2018 – KSS: Consortium Led by KSS Parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, PAG, Future Industry Investment Fund Provided Funding for Deal to Be Completed; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Rev $5.8B; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Net $108.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mngmt, Sweden-based fund reported 34,000 shares. Petrus Tru Com Lta holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 5,511 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Co has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). First Republic Mgmt owns 38,129 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 381,889 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Management stated it has 21,121 shares. Sequoia Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). 8,426 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 6,456 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 6,679 shares stake. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has 0.04% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 1,731 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 19,622 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 0.14% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 50,963 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,957 shares to 194,159 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC).