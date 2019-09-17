As Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Citigroup Has Cut Stake; Fortinet Common Stock Usd0.001 (FTNT) Stake Maintained by Schroder Investment Management Group

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 54.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 281,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 231,311 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, down from 513,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 6.63M shares traded or 84.07% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE “VERY MATERIAL” VOLUMES OF OIL MOVING BY RAIL LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY-OPERATING CHRISTINA LAKE,FOSTER CREEK FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION LEVELS SINCE FEB WHILE CONTINUING TO INJECT STEAM AT NORMAL RATES; 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES FACED BY INDUSTRY “DEMONSTRATE URGENT NEED FOR APPROVED PIPELINE PROJECTS IN CANADA TO PROCEED”; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES RAIL DEAL HAPPENING IN FOURTH QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – CONOCO SEES CENOVUS STAKE AS ‘UNDERVALUED,’ NOT READY TO SELL; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Fortinet Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.001 (FTNT) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 176,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.16M, up from 828,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Fortinet Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 1.10 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $93.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 203,865 shares to 95,809 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Seaways Incorporated Common Stock Npv by 227,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,100 shares, and cut its stake in Fts International Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.001.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cars Com Inc by 26,740 shares to 47,473 shares, valued at $936,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XRT) by 787,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (Call) (NYSE:UPS).

Another recent and important Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Cenovus Energy Cash Flow Cascade Continues – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019.