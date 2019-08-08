As Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stock Declined, Letko Brosseau & Associates Trimmed Its Holding by $334,744; Baxter Bros Increased Its Alphabet C Non (GOOG) Holding by $430,491; Market Value Rose

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 0.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 41,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 41.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.27 million, down from 41.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.48. About 877,939 shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr C$0.61; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS ISSUES THAT AFFECTED FIRST QUARTER ARE TEMPORARY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY-OPERATING CHRISTINA LAKE,FOSTER CREEK FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION LEVELS SINCE FEB WHILE CONTINUING TO INJECT STEAM AT NORMAL RATES; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS CLEARWATER SALE PROCESS PROCEEDING; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED CREW, TRAINING THEM TO ALLOW MORE CRUDE BY RAIL- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Operating Loss $752M; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR C$0.61, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.16; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy posts quarterly loss

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Alphabet C Non (GOOG) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 367 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% . The institutional investor held 8,654 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, up from 8,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Alphabet C Non for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $841.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $16.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1190.09. About 392,227 shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has declined 0.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 39,018 shares to 5.27M shares, valued at $394.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 462,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $184.42 million for 14.13 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold GOOG shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 51,992 shares or 2.74% less from 53,454 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 1.06% invested in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) for 3,374 shares. Grimes Incorporated holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) for 3,863 shares. Financial Corporation owns 38 shares. Tanaka Management reported 176 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros accumulated 8,654 shares. Grand Jean Management has invested 7.06% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Horrell Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Illinois-based Nadler Fin Group Inc has invested 0.31% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Ashford Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). 4,000 are held by Cullinan Associate. Mengis holds 2.81% or 4,292 shares. Japan-based Hikari Power Ltd has invested 0.48% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). American And has 0.32% invested in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) for 965 shares. M Kraus And accumulated 5,011 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt Inc reported 320 shares.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $428.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,793 shares to 87,777 shares, valued at $22.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T by 12,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,284 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).