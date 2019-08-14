As Cenovus Energy (CVE) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $9.11 Million; 12 West Capital Management LP Increases Position in Bio Techne (TECH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 1.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 930,470 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 3.21 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS FIRST QUARTER WAS `CHALLENGING’; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr C$0.61; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cenovus at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Canada’s Cenovus Energy sees higher oil sands production; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES FACED BY INDUSTRY “DEMONSTRATE URGENT NEED FOR APPROVED PIPELINE PROJECTS IN CANADA TO PROCEED”; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73M, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $192.24. About 147,003 shares traded or 1.49% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $184.71 million for 13.80 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 195,166 shares to 212,589 shares, valued at $19.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 17,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 1,383 shares stake. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 4,336 shares. Redmond Asset Limited, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,191 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 8,400 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 22,389 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 2,248 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% or 63,296 shares. Brookstone Mngmt has 2,617 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Riverbridge Ptnrs reported 424,346 shares stake. Schroder Invest Management Gru owns 206,625 shares. Captrust Financial has 0.09% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 11,130 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs has 249,558 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.07% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH).

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 2.04M shares to 3.67 million shares, valued at $54.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $95,530 activity.