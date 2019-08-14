As Cenovus Energy (CVE) Share Price Declined, Holder Acadian Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; Waters (WAT) Shareholder North Star Asset Management Has Lowered Position as Share Value Declined

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 1,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 28,692 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, down from 30,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $208.08. About 522,663 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:15 P.M. Waters, Maxine amendment (A002) modified by unanimous consent; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Meeks: Reps. Meeks and Waters Urge Greater Use of Diverse Asset Managers In Education Endowments; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 24/04/2018 – WATERS AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 521.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 85,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, up from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 5.18 million shares traded or 39.06% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS CLEARWATER SALE PROCESS PROCEEDING; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES FACED BY INDUSTRY “DEMONSTRATE URGENT NEED FOR APPROVED PIPELINE PROJECTS IN CANADA TO PROCEED”; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED NEW CREWS; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to Stand as Nominees for Cenovus Bd; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational performance; 06/03/2018 – Cenovus CEO Optimistic Rail Will Help Clear Canadian Crude Glut; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.61; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS ISSUES THAT AFFECTED FIRST QUARTER ARE TEMPORARY

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ:VRA) by 214,558 shares to 626,714 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kelly Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 105,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,957 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cenovus Energy (CVE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cenovus Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Is Cenovus (TSX:CVE) a Good Buy Ahead of Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on second-quarter 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cenovus releases 2018 environmental, social & governance report Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

