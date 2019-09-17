As Cenovus Energy (CVE) Share Price Declined, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $10.52 Million; Shareholder Gideon Capital Advisors Has Raised Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stake

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 20.88 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.14M, down from 22.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.00B market cap company. The stock increased 12.51% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 13.79M shares traded or 282.56% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 13/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 06/03/2018 – Cenovus CEO Optimistic Rail Will Help Clear Canadian Crude Glut; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS EXPECTS ADDITIONAL DIVESTITURES IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SAYS IN 2018, ANTICIPATE CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO BE BETWEEN $1.5 BILLION AND $1.7 BILLION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE LOSS $0.03; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus Appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cenovus at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES REACTIVATING LOCOMOTIVES

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 135.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 4,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 8,559 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, up from 3,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $193.7. About 1.31M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names New CFO as CEO Search Continues; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 220.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $222.47 million for 14.61 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

