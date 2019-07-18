As Cenovus Energy (CVE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Great West Life Assurance Company Cut by $3.06 Million Its Position; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Rockland Trust Co Trimmed Holding by $93.57 Million

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 381,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.86M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.75 million, down from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 4.01M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 21/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SAYS IN 2018, ANTICIPATE CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO BE BETWEEN $1.5 BILLION AND $1.7 BILLION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED CREW, TRAINING THEM TO ALLOW MORE CRUDE BY RAIL- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “SIGNIFICANT” CAPACITY TO STORE BARRELS IN OIL SANDS RESERVOIRS TO BE PRODUCED AND SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “HAS BEEN OPERATING ITS OIL SANDS FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION RATES”; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MARKETING DEEP BASIN PACKAGES IN 2-3 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Operating Loss $752M; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WILL NOT CONSIDER ANY MATERIAL NEW ADDITIONS UNTIL IT SEES CLEAR LINE OF SIGHT TO INCREASE PIPELINE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY OUT OF THE PROVINCE- CONF; 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BELIEVES KEYSTONE XL WILL PROCEED; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 89.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 899,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,368 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $115.11. About 3.63M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $1.98 million worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81 million on Thursday, January 31. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100 on Monday, January 28. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,781 were accumulated by Sather Group Inc Inc Inc. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs has 0.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,882 shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 71,804 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Edgemoor Invest Advisors Incorporated holds 0.05% or 3,779 shares in its portfolio. Excalibur Mgmt Corp stated it has 3.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Td Asset Mgmt reported 2.75M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.9% or 1.78 million shares. Aspen Invest Mgmt holds 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 7,315 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 1.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dodge & Cox holds 0.01% or 131,825 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Trillium Asset Ltd Company has 0.77% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 145,976 shares. Chemung Canal, a New York-based fund reported 132,910 shares. Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,808 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 403,440 shares. Waratah Cap Advsrs holds 0.54% or 48,970 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.15 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 21,373 shares to 190,820 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 170,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 236.84% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. CVE’s profit will be $318.67M for 8.81 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 420.00% EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 404,103 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $307.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 288,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).