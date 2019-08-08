As Cenovus Energy (Call) (CVE) Shares Declined, Holder Citigroup Raised Its Stake; Qv Investors Maintains Position in Valmont Industries (VMI)

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (CVE) by 2141.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 490,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 513,200 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 22,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 20,387 shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 26/04/2018 – CONOCO SEES CENOVUS STAKE AS ‘UNDERVALUED,’ NOT READY TO SELL; 18/04/2018 – Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first quarter 2018 results; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WILL NOT CONSIDER ANY MATERIAL NEW ADDITIONS UNTIL IT SEES CLEAR LINE OF SIGHT TO INCREASE PIPELINE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY OUT OF THE PROVINCE- CONF; 21/03/2018 – Cenovus Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES OPPORTUNITY TO REDUCE DEEP BASIN COSTS; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY- WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE DETAILS TO ENSURE THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS WILL REMAIN REASONABLE ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 41,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 137,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, up from 96,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $130.2. About 87,433 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (Put) (NYSE:VMC) by 61,400 shares to 44,400 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cronos Group Inc (Put) by 40,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,300 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 19,341 shares or 0.04% of the stock. F&V Cap Management Lc invested in 16,565 shares. Pioneer Trust Bankshares N A Or holds 25,437 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 4,420 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.03% or 72,146 shares. Dean Inv Associate Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 23,875 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc invested in 154,121 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity reported 5,999 shares. Bridges Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability owns 2,350 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0% or 33 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 2.89 million shares. Goldman Sachs reported 75,807 shares.