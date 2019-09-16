As Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stock Value Declined, Investec Asset Management North America Has Raised Stake by $902,216; Semper Augustus Investments Group Upped Position in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 225,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 2.80M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.86M, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 3.74M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL AS PREVIOUSL; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Probes Mexico’s Cemex Over Payments Tied to Colombia Project; 28/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities continue slide amid trade fears, tech rout; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279949 – CEMEX CEMENT OF TEXAS; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS DEMAND FOR CEMENT WILL ACCELERATE IN MOST SECTORS IN MEXICO IN 2018 – MEXICO CEO; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL; 14/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Trump trade talk still drags on LatAm equities

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 65.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 113,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 288,349 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09 million, up from 174,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.45. About 5.76M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) reported 220 shares. Mariner Lc owns 28,673 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.21% or 633,536 shares. Blume Inc holds 0% or 15 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 4,475 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Company (Wy) has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 15.66 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 911,840 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 654,957 were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial Corp. Twin Tree Mngmt LP owns 226,584 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Company holds 21,840 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gulf Intll Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 186,567 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Regions Financial Corp has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 7,421 shares. Gabelli & Company Invest Advisers holds 0.04% or 9,000 shares.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,577 shares to 45,175 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 82,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,918 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).