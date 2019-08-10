As Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Gmt Capital Cut Holding; As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreased by $390,780 Its Position

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 208,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 7.32M shares traded or 4.24% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – Mexican cement maker Cemex quarterly profit slumps; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Clas; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL AS PREVIOUSL; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX: Move Follows Talks With Shareholders; 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – VINCENT PAUL PIEDAD RETIRES AS TREASURER & CFO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CASH TAXES IN 2018 BETWEEN $250M TO $300M: CEO; 22/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS WILL NOT PURSUE 3.75 BLN CPO CAPITAL INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX PHILIPPINES 1Q NET INCOME 100.3M PESOS; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING GROWING AGGREGATES IN DEVELOPED MARKETS: CEO; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279949 – CEMEX CEMENT OF TEXAS

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 13,640 shares to 182,685 shares, valued at $214.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 72,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More important recent CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “YDX Brings van Gogh’s Art to Life Through Immersive Exhibit – Stockhouse” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “First Look At Medallia’s $255 Million IPO – Seeking Alpha”, Investorplace.com published: “3 Infrastructure Stocks to Ground Your Trading – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 14,693 shares to 39,765 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 33,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.74B for 17.28 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Weak Shipments Hurt Union Pacific’s (UNP) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

