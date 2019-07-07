As Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Gfs Advisors Has Boosted Stake; Apriem Advisors Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Upped by $912,800

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.66M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28 million, up from 5.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 2.71 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 05/04/2018 – CEMEX Creates Value Through Digital Transformation: 2017 Integrated Report; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX Reports Flat Operating EBITDA Adjusted for Seasonal Effects During the First Quarter of 2018; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX AWARE SOME INVESTORS WON’T AGREE W/ M&A, SHARE ISSUANCE; 16/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V., and Certain Officers — CX; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX PHILIPPINES 1Q NET INCOME 100.3M PESOS; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX: Move Follows Talks With Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX CEO FERNANDO GONZALEZ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CASH TAXES IN 2018 BETWEEN $250M TO $300M: CEO

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,802 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42M, up from 179,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 6.88M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

