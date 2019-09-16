As Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stock Declined, Dodge & Cox Has Upped by $8.83 Million Its Holding; Meditor Group LTD Trimmed Holding in Exelixis (EXEL) by $1.96 Million as Market Value Rose

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 93,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 15.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320.57 million, down from 15.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 2.75M shares traded or 5.32% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 09/04/2018 – EXELIXIS SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC – GENENTECH INFORMED CO COMBINATION OF ATEZOLIZUMAB AND COBIMETINIB DID NOT DELIVER IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL SURVIVAL VS REGORAFENIB; 10/05/2018 – Roche’s Phase 3 IMblaze370 Study Misses Primary Endpoint; 26/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd. On Other; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 28/03/2018 – IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF FILING OF A NEW APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX®, FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC); 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – GENENTECH WILL FURTHER EXAMINE RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 AND PLANS TO PRESENT DATA AT AN UPCOMING MEDICAL MEETING

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 2.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 109.80 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465.56 million, up from 107.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 5.06M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES VOLUME GROWTH, GOOD PRICING DYNAMICS IN COMING YRS; 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018 (CX); 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CAN’T DISCARD DOING SHARE BUYBACK BEFORE M&A: CEO; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms CEMEX at ‘BB-‘; Outlook Remains Positive; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced, at Upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX WON’T HAVE CAPACITY TO MAKE VERY LARGE M&A INVESTMENTS

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 29,000 shares to 20,339 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,330 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.79, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold EXEL shares while 87 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 225.65 million shares or 2.54% less from 231.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 427,554 shares. Washington Retail Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). D E Shaw Inc has invested 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.08% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 77,100 shares. Next Fincl Group accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.09% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Management holds 1.08% or 460,000 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt invested 0.02% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Stephens Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 848,571 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Com owns 274,771 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited accumulated 0.25% or 13.45M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 4.97 million shares or 0.03% of the stock.