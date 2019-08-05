As Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Share Value Declined, Investec Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Holding by $1.93 Million; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake in Gamestop New (Put) (GME) by $18.72 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (Put) (GME) by 135.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 1.87 million shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 3.25 million shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.02M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.0425 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7375. About 4.81 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 29/03/2018 – Boston: HyperX Returns to PAX East, Gordon Hayward at GameStop; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler resigned after only three months on the job; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Announces Appointment of Daniel a. DeMatteo as Interim CEO and Resignation of Michael K. Mauler; 16/05/2018 – Hedge fund asks GameStop to conduct strategic review – CNBC; 30/05/2018 – GameStop and Extra Life Host First-Ever Charity Event at E3 Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®; 29/05/2018 – iPhone Blog: Pre-order the GameStop-exclusive Hylian Shield edition of the New Nintendo 2DS XL; 05/03/2018 – GAMESTOP SAYS FORMER CEO PAUL RAINES DIED; 29/05/2018 – Variety: GameStop Exclusive New Nintendo 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition Coming July 2; 28/03/2018 – GameStop Reports Sales and Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 and Provides 2018 Outlook; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.00 TO $3.35

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 482,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 9.48 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.99M, up from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 22.25 million shares traded or 249.44% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V; 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC CHP.PS – 2018 TOTAL CAPEX GUIDANCE OF 3,740 MLN PESOS; 14/03/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Prudential PLC, Cemex SAB and Barclays Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE BUILDING ON MEX PRICING STRATEGY: ROMERO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES COLOMBIA VOLUMES FLAT TO DECLINING 2%: CEO; 16/05/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Invests in Mexican Startup; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says won’t pursue capital increase as proposed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laureate Education Inc (Call) by 5.30M shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,295 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 5,192 shares to 653,292 shares, valued at $83.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 58,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776,529 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

