As Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Gfs Advisors Has Lifted Stake; Blackstone Group LP Increases Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT)

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, up from 5.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 11.38M shares traded or 92.27% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE HEDGING EM CURRENCY EXPOSURE: CFO; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 14/03/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Prudential PLC, Cemex SAB and Barclays Trade Actively; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX INVESTING $225M IN SOLID CEMENT PLANT EXPANSION: PARENT; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Clas; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX Reports Flat Operating EBITDA Adjusted for Seasonal Effects During the First Quarter of 2018; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL AS PREVIOUSL; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL INCREASE APPROVAL; 30/04/2018 – CEMEX sets high standard with 5 Portland Cement Association Awards

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 734,231 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 29,579 shares to 18,975 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 68,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. 654 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares with value of $22,583 were sold by Armer Douglas N..

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 40.00 million shares to 179.95 million shares, valued at $4.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04M shares, and cut its stake in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc.