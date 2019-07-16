As Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Market Value Declined, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Lifted by $803,200 Its Holding; Fenimore Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by $600,457

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 200,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.90M, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 5.23 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CAN’T DISCARD DOING SHARE BUYBACK BEFORE M&A: CEO; 24/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Cemex to post higher 1st-qtr revenue; 14/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Trump trade talk still drags on LatAm equities; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead; 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX COULD BE INTERESTED IN ACQUISITIONS IN MAJOR HIGH-GROWTH MARKETS LIKE BRAZIL OR INDIA IF OPPORTUNITIES ARISE – CEO; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TIMING OF BUYBACK PROGRAM TO DEPEND ON MKT CONDITION; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead; 02/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors of the May 15, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 4,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 435,599 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.52 million, up from 431,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $151.26. About 854,532 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc by 12,500 shares to 155,923 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Prudential Fincl holds 302,986 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking stated it has 235,855 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1.61 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Co holds 1.59% or 253,245 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability has 42,870 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Us State Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 455,105 shares. Penobscot Management Company Inc has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Montag A & Associate accumulated 11,188 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 7,460 shares in its portfolio. River Road Asset has 296,609 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. American Rech Mgmt Company has invested 2.09% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Princeton Strategies Gru Ltd Com reported 7,406 shares. 3,335 were reported by Community Financial Ltd.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 89,321 shares to 487,039 shares, valued at $31.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 44,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,260 shares, and cut its stake in Pc Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:PCCC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM had sold 18,651 shares worth $2.57 million on Monday, February 4.