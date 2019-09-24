As Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Market Value Declined, Holder Global Thematic Partners Has Raised Its Holding; Global Thematic Partners Has Trimmed Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 104,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 417,258 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.71M, down from 521,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $460.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $176.98. About 13.82M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 736,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 16.16M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.53 million, up from 15.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 4.98 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL AS PREVIOUSL; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING CEMENT GROWTH IN EMERGING MARKETS: CEO; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING GROWING AGGREGATES IN DEVELOPED MARKETS: CEO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX – ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND U.S. ALSO AFFECTED VOLUMES FOR PRODUCTS AND EBITDA GENERATION DURING 1Q18; 12/03/2018 – CEMEX Becomes First Company to Operate Cement Plants by Remote Control; 14/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says under U.S. DOJ investigation; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced, at Upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting; 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – APPOINTS STEVE KUANSHENG WU AS TREASURER & CFO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX LATAM SEES MID-TERM INVESTMENT PIPELINE OF $22B: MUGUIRO

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.27 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 13,885 shares to 77,093 shares, valued at $17.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Homology Medicines Inc by 53,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

