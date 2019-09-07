As Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Market Value Declined, Camelot Portfolios Has Raised by $2.56 Million Its Position; Tieton Capital Management Position in Regional Management (RM) Has Raised by $917,184 as Stock Declined

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 18261.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 639,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 642,657 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 10.50M shares traded or 33.59% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS FROM U.S. JUSTICE DEPT OVER ITS OPERATIONS IN COLOMBIA, OTHER JURISDICTIONS; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING GROWING AGGREGATES IN DEVELOPED MARKETS: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX WON’T HAVE CAPACITY TO MAKE VERY LARGE M&A INVESTMENTS; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES VOLUME GROWTH, GOOD PRICING DYNAMICS IN COMING YRS; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – EXPECT IMPACT OF FEWER BUSINESS DAYS AND INVENTORY EFFECT TO REVERT IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 24/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Cemex to post higher 1st-qtr revenue; 26/04/2018 – Cemex’s First Quarter Profit Falls; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL AS PREVIOUSL; 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Management Corp (RM) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 38,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 231,026 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, up from 192,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Management Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.67M market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 79,765 shares traded or 39.65% up from the average. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 20/03/2018 – JND eDiscovery Appoints David Hanika as Regional Vice President; 22/05/2018 – WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LTD – ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED AND CONSEQUENTLY JOHN DIXON WILL LEAVE GROUP; 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S APPOINTS MARTIN FERNANDEZ ROMERO AS NEW REGIONAL HEAD FOR LATIN AMERICA; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 09/04/2018 – REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP RM.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 07/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED REGIONAL CEO MARRS SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 11/04/2018 – J&L Marketing Announces New Regional Vice President of Sales; 12/04/2018 – Citybiz: QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 05/03/2018 Jumio Continues Global Expansion with Asia Pacific Office and New Regional Vice President

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.30 million activity. BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. also bought $792,739 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares. On Monday, August 5 the insider Schachtel John D. bought $182,910.

More important recent Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Telaria, Inc. (TLRA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Regional Management Corp. Announces Appointment of Robert W. Beck as New Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regional Management Corp. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Regional Management’s credit risk chief to leave in Q1 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4.

More important recent CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cemex Stock Popped 10% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Investorplace.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cemex SAB de CV (CX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cemex starts $500M buyback program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

