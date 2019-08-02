As Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Market Valuation Declined, Gmt Capital Decreased Position; Ativo Capital Management Has Decreased Cdw (CDW) Stake by $338,784

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 208,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, down from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.315. About 1.11M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL AS PREVIOUSL; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TOO SOON TO COMMIT TO MULTI-YEAR CASH DIVIDEND; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX GROWTH STRATEGY CONSISTENT W/ INVESTMENT GRADE GOAL: CEO; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX CEO FERNANDO GONZALEZ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX INVESTING $225M IN SOLID CEMENT PLANT EXPANSION: PARENT; 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – VINCENT PAUL PIEDAD RETIRES AS TREASURER & CFO; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 13,294 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 16,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $114.89. About 74,529 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.92 million activity. Another trade for 14,900 shares valued at $1.38 million was made by CORLEY CHRISTINA M on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.49 million were sold by Richards Thomas E. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $360,800 worth of stock. 10,000 shares were sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E, worth $894,930 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,811 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 11,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A.

