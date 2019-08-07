As Cemex Sab (CX) Market Valuation Declined, Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Raised by $2.29 Million Its Position; Greylin Investment Mangement Lowered Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $326,600 as Stock Price Rose

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cemex Sab (CX) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 572,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 6.33 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.38M, up from 5.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cemex Sab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 16.48M shares traded or 140.81% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 14/03/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Prudential PLC, Cemex SAB and Barclays Trade Actively; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX GROWTH STRATEGY CONSISTENT W/ INVESTMENT GRADE GOAL: CEO; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 30/04/2018 – CEMEX Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 14/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says under U.S. DOJ investigation; 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 142,725 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, down from 149,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 16.50M shares traded or 31.64% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 21.41 million shares to 7.64M shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (Prn) by 930,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 39,310 shares to 266,030 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.