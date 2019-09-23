As Celgene (Put) (CELG) Stock Declined, Css Has Lowered Its Holding; Marathon Capital Management Boosted Targa Resources (TRGP) Holding by $595,920 as Shares Declined

Css Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG) by 43.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $573,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39 million shares traded or 42.27% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 23/04/2018 – Celgene Corp expected to post earnings of $1.96 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE & CELGENE ENTER WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR ABX-1772; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 29/03/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 15,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 61,965 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 46,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 1.97M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 106,292 shares. Captrust Fincl has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc holds 4,408 shares. Falcon Edge Capital Lp holds 963,800 shares. Tt International reported 2.64% stake. Rock Springs Mngmt LP accumulated 0.62% or 185,150 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Papp L Roy Associates has invested 0.24% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 0.3% or 45,716 shares in its portfolio. 16,474 are held by Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability Company. Private Harbour Mngmt Counsel Ltd Company holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 22,857 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 63,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge Advisors, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,260 shares. Blackrock holds 0.2% or 51.61M shares. Kistler reported 7,242 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 23.05 million shares to 39.62M shares, valued at $68.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp by 8,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 207,725 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership owns 4,540 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 10.68M shares. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 62 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 43,130 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Fmr Ltd holds 0.01% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Castleark Limited Liability reported 20,880 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap reported 0.06% stake.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $245.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 107,459 shares to 102,318 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.