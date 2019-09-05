As Celgene (Put) (CELG) Shares Declined, Franklin Resources Decreased by $986.82 Million Its Stake; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Gabalex Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 10.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, down from 10.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $97.29. About 1.41M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/03/2018 – CYTEIR THERAPEUTICS NAMES CELGENE’S MARKUS RENSCHLER CEO; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 05/03/2018 Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.45 After Juno Dilution; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 7.70 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $28.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 0.19% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.32% or 517,341 shares. Rdl Fincl Inc holds 0.27% or 8,728 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa stated it has 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 12 are held by C M Bidwell & Assoc Limited. Tci Wealth accumulated 632 shares. 3,000 were accumulated by Park Circle. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.13 million shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs Incorporated reported 32,627 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 1.07M shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 23,881 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Principal Gp Inc has 0.05% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 40,300 shares. Freshford Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 249,003 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Management invested in 1,375 shares. Profit Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 11,168 shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt reported 163,900 shares. Moreover, Tekla Mngmt Ltd Llc has 5.65% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.47 million shares. Art Lc has invested 0.5% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sandy Spring Natl Bank owns 2,960 shares. City Holdings Com holds 1,795 shares. The New York-based Gabelli And Inv Advisers has invested 3.99% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Citigroup has invested 0.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 2,545 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Callahan Ltd Liability Co holds 0.51% or 28,833 shares in its portfolio. David R Rahn And Assocs owns 16,420 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 33,204 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Co holds 389,711 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

