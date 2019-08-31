As Celgene (Put) (CELG) Share Price Declined, Gam Holding Ag Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.18 Million; As Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Stock Declined, Lenox Wealth Management Increased Position

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 12,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 105,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, up from 92,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 REVLIMID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.74; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Gilla Kaplan Retiring From Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 18395.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 27,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 27,373 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670,000, up from 148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 209,253 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON

Another recent and important SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “SK Telecom’s (SKM) Management on Q2 2019 Results- Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 62,045 shares to 454,091 shares, valued at $47.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Etf (LQD) by 29,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).

