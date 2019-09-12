As Celgene Corp. (CELG) Shares Declined, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Upped by $14.52 Million Its Position; Marshfield Associates Has Cut Position in Union Pacific (UNP) as Market Valuation Rose

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 4,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 311,727 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.72M, down from 316,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $168.26. About 333,115 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 61.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 157,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 413,168 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.19M, up from 255,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $98.86. About 473,991 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Departure Of President And Chief Operating Officer Scott A. Smith; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 14/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 21/05/2018 – Slipping out the back door — BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 11,990 shares to 26,905 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS) by 5,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,816 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.37 million shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $90.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

