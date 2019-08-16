As Celgene Corp. (CELG) Share Value Declined, Lee Danner & Bass Has Lifted Position; General Electric Co (GE) Holding Held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 30.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 5,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 24,723 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 18,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.31. About 2.19M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Chief Operating Officer Scott Smith abruptly resigns; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORM; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Rev About $14.8B; 02/04/2018 – Command and control: In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 154,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.74M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40 million, up from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.30% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 396.06M shares traded or 588.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/04/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY, ORE CATAPULT SIGN FIVE-YEAR R&D AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE OFFSHORE WIND TECHNOLOGIES IN THE UK; 09/05/2018 – Albania gets EU grant for railway line to port, airport; 06/03/2018 – Aero engine maker Safran planning for worst-case cliff-edge Brexit; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 16/05/2018 – GE AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN AMU POWER’S KENYA COAL PLANT; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” says Deutsche Bank; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE AND FITTRACE ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO OFFER BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS AND FITNESS MARKETS; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE’S POWER SERVICES BUSINESS ANNOUNCED IT WILL SERVICE POWER GENERATION EQUIPMENT IN 11 POWER PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 17/04/2018 – From sneakers to the Dow’s biggest loser: Skechers, General Electric may see big moves on earnings

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.59 million activity. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 80,635 shares to 861,599 shares, valued at $173.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 123,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.