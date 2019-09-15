As Celgene Com (CELG) Stock Value Declined, Holder Thompson Investment Management Has Cut by $407,744 Its Holding; London Co Of Virginia Trimmed Its Stake in Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) by $1.22 Million

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 89,794 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, down from 94,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 2.75 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Departure Of President And Chief Operating Officer Scott A. Smith; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 74c; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO HIGH END OF PREVIOUS RANGE; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 09/04/2018 – cafepharma: Celgene on biotech hunt with Agios, Jounce in crosshairs: FT: After a tough few months for the Big Biotech

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 53,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.42 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 9,216 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 37,093 shares to 809,470 shares, valued at $120.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 8,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

More recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “Guidepost Montessori inks lease at Weingarten’s West Alex – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on September 13, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hearsay Systems Adds Insurance Cloud Veteran Alex Falls to Lead Global Product Management – Business Wire” with publication date: September 13, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seven Post Invest Office L P, a California-based fund reported 513,045 shares. Gam Holding Ag invested in 12,781 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 128,363 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt accumulated 18,700 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0% or 20,039 shares. 11,035 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Invest Of Virginia Lc reported 35,143 shares. Citadel Limited Liability has 67,837 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Mason Street Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 36,143 shares. Georgia-based Voya Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). 2,990 are owned by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Invesco has 214,933 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Party City Holdco Inc Com by 222,900 shares to 531,665 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New Com.