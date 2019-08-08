As Celgene Com (CELG) Shares Declined, Shareholder Fcg Advisors Has Decreased by $524,990 Its Stake; Valueact Holdings LP Holding in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Lowered by $3.26 Million

Fcg Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fcg Advisors Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 182,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20 million, down from 187,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fcg Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $93.97. About 3.22M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS OZANIMOD STUDIES CONSISTENT W/ PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 09/04/2018 – cafepharma: Celgene on biotech hunt with Agios, Jounce in crosshairs: FT: After a tough few months for the Big Biotech; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization and Plans to Execute a $2 Billion Accelerate; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 372,859 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.)

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CELG, ALGN, DOV – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oklahoma-based Gibraltar has invested 1.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 16,492 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 29,362 shares. Kistler invested in 8,988 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 74,734 shares. Ftb, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,536 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt reported 46,457 shares. Bp Public Ltd has invested 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd owns 2,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma accumulated 0.01% or 266,046 shares. Profund Advsrs Llc owns 239,952 shares. Westchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 1.01M shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 11,820 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings.

Fcg Advisors Llc, which manages about $302.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Large Cap Etf (VV) by 8,618 shares to 13,619 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Extend Mkt Etf (VXF) by 8,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Bulshs 2023 Cb.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 49,748 shares. Granite Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Nordea Investment Mngmt, Sweden-based fund reported 902,607 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 0.02% or 365,226 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 63,802 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% or 3,966 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 0.03% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 141,809 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 10,984 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 116,181 are held by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 22,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Management has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 38,840 shares. Moreover, Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 38,386 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake.

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nvidia, Cisco And More – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G veteran tapped for C-suite of international restaurant supplier – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dow: A Somewhat Sentimental Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli Shares His Media Picks: Fox, Disney And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.