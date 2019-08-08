As Celgene Com (CELG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Fcg Advisors Trimmed by $524,990 Its Stake; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Lifted Stake

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $187.32. About 3.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 21/03/2018 – The Quint: Breaking his silence on the Cambridge Analytica situation, Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook doesn’t deserve to; 20/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Statement of Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal on Facebook Data Breach; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue from the rest of the world; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN OCT. 2017, ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT ALLEGED WORK ON BREXIT CAMPAIGN; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 03/04/2018 – Citadel Says Don’t Be Fooled by Cheap Imitators on Facebook; 08/03/2018 – FB LAUNCHING COMMUNITY FINDER TO CONNECT ENTREPRENEURIAL WOMEN; 20/03/2018 – If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 11/04/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: A Source Close To Facebook On Diamond And Silk Controversy

Fcg Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fcg Advisors Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 182,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20 million, down from 187,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fcg Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $94.56. About 509,269 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 02/04/2018 – Command and control: In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 26/05/2018 – Top 5 stories of the week — #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE RECEIVED UNDISCLOSED PAYMENT AND WILL BE ENTITLED TO CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES ON COMMERCIAL SALES; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 30/04/2018 – Biotech ETFs Fall After Morgan Stanley Comment On Celgene — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Celgene (CELG) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biotech Stock Roundup: BIIB Q2 Earnings Top & CELG’s Otezla Label Expanded – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Celgene’s (CELG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin invested 0.25% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Rhenman & Prns Asset Mngmt Ab owns 0.72% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 65,698 shares. Third Point Limited Liability Co owns 1.75 million shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Lucas Capital Management holds 12,026 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 92,344 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 10.73% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 3,687 were reported by Brinker Capital Inc. Sunbelt Secs Inc has invested 0.27% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 68,700 are owned by Bluefin Trading Ltd. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 674,999 shares. Martin Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 107,759 shares. Wright stated it has 17,078 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Tang Limited Company reported 111,844 shares. Moreover, Patten And Patten Tn has 0.22% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 21,090 shares. Muhlenkamp And has 70,831 shares.

Fcg Advisors Llc, which manages about $302.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds 500 Val Idx Fd (VOOV) by 5,938 shares to 25,031 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Val Etf (IVE) by 6,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Extend Mkt Etf (VXF).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.