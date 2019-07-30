As Celgene Com (CELG) Share Price Rose, Fcg Advisors Cut Its Position; Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holder Westwood Holdings Group Has Raised Holding

Fcg Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fcg Advisors Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20M, down from 187,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fcg Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $92.48. About 1.44M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.46, REV VIEW $14.81 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – The PM bureau: $CELG, Fidelity backed – Seattle’s Nohla closes $45M to bring novel stem cell treatment for leukemia to late-stage trials; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Hans Bishop Elected to Bd of Directors

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,683 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 40,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 984,731 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Remaining $640M of Cash Consideration Payabl; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 16/04/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Definitive Sales Agreement; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $440.2 MILLION, OPERATING INCOME OF $54.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $103.5 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 54,867 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $173.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 152,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,239 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Powershares Capital Mg.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Petrus Tru Lta invested in 4,776 shares. Zeke Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 0.04% or 8,836 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Psagot House holds 0.07% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) or 35,000 shares. 5,186 were reported by Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.45% or 240,471 shares in its portfolio. United Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,048 shares. Profund Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% or 7,293 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Charles Schwab Investment reported 409,907 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 15,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 199,082 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Park West Asset Mngmt Llc has 2.53 million shares for 5.17% of their portfolio.

Fcg Advisors Llc, which manages about $302.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds 500 Val Idx Fd (VOOV) by 5,938 shares to 25,031 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) by 23,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Val Etf (IVE).