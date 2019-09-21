As Celgene Com (CELG) Market Valuation Declined, Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $543,291

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 287 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54 million, up from 3,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 17/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, Azul in talks for shipping in Brazil, Reuters repo; 28/03/2018 – Trump has discussed altering the company’s tax treatment because several of his friends told him Amazon is hurting their businesses and “killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers,” the report says; 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year; 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 09/05/2018 – Sears, Amazon.com Offering Ship-to-Store Service for Tires; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp sold 241,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.53M, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39M shares traded or 40.54% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORM; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court upholds legality of patent review process; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11M and $346.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schneider National Inc Cl B by 26,200 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $24.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,570 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atwood & Palmer holds 0.11% or 428 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Avenir has 2.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,581 shares. 1,079 are owned by Naples Ltd. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Limited Liability holds 0.42% or 2,884 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Grp Lc holds 0.17% or 242 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Savings Bank has invested 1.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sunbelt Securities, a Texas-based fund reported 2,235 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc invested 6.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jericho Capital Asset Management LP holds 8.03% or 96,196 shares. Hrt Limited Com reported 4,711 shares stake. Glynn Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 23,854 shares for 7.71% of their portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 456 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,152 shares. 2,925 were accumulated by Jefferies Group Ltd Liability.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Logan Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.17% or 30,522 shares. 92,435 are owned by Woodstock. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,403 shares stake. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd reported 11,638 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 215,797 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 34,528 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 0.34% or 180,524 shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv Corporation accumulated 0.33% or 837,851 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability reported 1,315 shares. Interocean Llc owns 3,523 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has 0.09% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 42,523 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 4,530 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Capital Ltd Partnership reported 373,965 shares. Sivik Ltd Liability Company has 60,000 shares.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23 million and $465.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10,000 shares to 727,375 shares, valued at $43.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.