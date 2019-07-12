As Celgene (CELG) Valuation Rose, Ing Groep Nv Has Upped Its Position by $1.42 Million; Stryker (SYK) Shares Rose While First Republic Investment Management Has Upped by $1.13 Million Its Stake

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 15,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,571 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, up from 171,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $92.41. About 3.71 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 24/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS OZANIMOD STUDIES CONSISTENT W/ PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR: EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF OPTION TO BUY; 29/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Celgene Corporation; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Higher dose of Arena Pharma’s bowel disease drug meets study goal; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 5,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,771 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, up from 94,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $210.84. About 662,003 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sunbelt owns 5,699 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Inc reported 104,263 shares stake. Td Asset Mgmt reported 339,760 shares stake. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 150,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 186,571 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Liability invested in 22,840 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 1.50M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept holds 0.82% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 20,480 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 29,048 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.26% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 1.99 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. 22,687 are owned by 10.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9,010 shares to 2,815 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,000 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.45 million activity. Fink M Kathryn sold $31,819 worth of stock or 180 shares. Scannell Timothy J sold 5,282 shares worth $863,590. 15,995 shares valued at $2.89 million were sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 43 shares valued at $8,117 was bought by Doliveux Roch.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dupont Cap Management Corporation has 0.16% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 34,360 shares. Green Valley Investors Ltd Llc has invested 3.91% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Amer Century invested in 0.09% or 465,711 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund holds 0.27% or 6,150 shares. Hartline Investment has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability Co holds 34,232 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Limited Company owns 2,113 shares. Etrade Llc stated it has 11,156 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 2,112 are owned by Alps Advsr. Telemus Capital Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Cornerstone Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Logan Capital Mngmt accumulated 3,221 shares. Wade G W & stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Massmutual Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 53,212 shares.