As Celgene (CELG) Valuation Declined, Symons Capital Management Has Upped by $2.09 Million Its Holding; Brookfield Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Nisource (NI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 387,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 4.26M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.11 million, up from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 915,959 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – NiSource: Aggregate Offering Pice $606M; 16/03/2018 – NISOURCE’S COLUMBIA GAS OF PA FILES FOR BASE-RATE ADJUSTMENT; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Maryland Files to Recover Investment in Replacing Aging Infrastructure; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 22,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 53,924 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 31,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $97.04. About 1.62M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Patricia Hemingway Hall Elected to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Management accumulated 279,038 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Group Inc, Japan-based fund reported 50,786 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Company holds 264 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.18% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Co accumulated 6,580 shares. Private Capital invested 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 23,811 shares stake. Thomasville Commercial Bank, Georgia-based fund reported 32,437 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 4.02 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 223,267 shares. 9,620 are owned by Everett Harris Com Ca. 12,818 were reported by Cobblestone Capital Advsr Lc. Clarivest Asset Management Llc owns 180,524 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Central Natl Bank Tru has 1.21% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Natixis reported 204,542 shares stake.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4,270 shares to 100,870 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,524 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 1.19M shares to 208,307 shares, valued at $27.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,316 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).