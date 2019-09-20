As Celgene (CELG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Lifted Position; Marketfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by $862,270 as Market Value Declined

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 5,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 19,053 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, down from 24,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $163.01. About 1.03M shares traded or 8.61% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500.

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 68.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 228,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 563,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.04 million, up from 334,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.95. About 2.11M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG); 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 21/05/2018 – Wrestling with setbacks, Celgene adds $65M discovery alliance with Evotec to beef up on new cancer drugs $CELG; 13/03/2018 – Genentech’s Ocrevus Begins to Move the Needle on the Treatment Rate for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis but May Not Be the Only Disease-Modifying Therapy in Play; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Check out today’s peer review: Abeona appoints new chief as Timothy Miller moves to CSO; Maxine Gowen passes Trevena baton to Carrie Bourdow; Scott Smith out in Celgene revamp; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk) reported 168,321 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg stated it has 100,112 shares. The Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gyroscope Mngmt Gp Limited Com reported 3.68% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ameriprise Financial holds 566,336 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability holds 6,945 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Df Dent And Communication has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). New Jersey-based Fcg Llc has invested 5.25% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Hawaiian State Bank reported 16,593 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Granite Inv Prns Lc owns 4,308 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 28 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 9.74 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. 19,724 are owned by Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp. Perkins Coie Tru owns 264 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

