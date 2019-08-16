As Celgene (CELG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Jacobs & Co Has Cut Stake by $891,966; As Home Depot Ord (HD) Valuation Rose, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Boosted Stake by $3.82 Million

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $203.05. About 2.22 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 9,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 27,220 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 36,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $94.41. About 1.29M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.74; 07/04/2018 – #4 In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES; 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,227 shares to 121,469 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc A (NYSE:STZ) by 7,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharms Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

