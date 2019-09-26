As Celgene (CELG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding; Verity Asset Management Decreased Its Southern Co (SO) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 50,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 553,241 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.14 million, down from 603,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.59. About 2.81M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 24/04/2018 – Street View: Prothena’s early pipeline assets now in focus; 10/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Higher dose of Arena Pharma’s bowel disease drug meets study goal; 17/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.86. About 2.74 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ipswich Investment Mngmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 21,514 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 14,320 shares. Washington has 7,509 shares. 43 are held by Fil Limited. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division invested in 18,835 shares. Voya Mngmt owns 724,132 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.28% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Van Eck Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wills Finance Grp Inc Incorporated has 1.65% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 45,795 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 1.92 million shares. 38,106 are held by Chemung Canal Trust Company. Alps Advsr holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 652,363 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 17,000 shares. Strategic Advsrs Llc invested 0.12% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated owns 43,246 shares.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 14.06 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Capital owns 9,601 shares. Finemark State Bank And has 10,970 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Ohio-based Oak Assocs Limited Oh has invested 0.22% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Buckingham Asset Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,469 shares in its portfolio. Art Limited Company holds 0.34% or 64,860 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & Trust holds 727 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd has 0.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt reported 4,158 shares stake. Washington Trust National Bank holds 0.04% or 2,922 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 114 shares. 273,716 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Boussard & Gavaudan Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 32.11% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Yhb Investment Advsrs invested in 44,877 shares or 0.66% of the stock.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.55 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.