As Celgene (CELG) Valuation Declined, Puzo Michael J Has Decreased Holding; Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Shareholder Peavine Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.11 Million

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 1.01 million shares traded or 33.54% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 7,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65M shares traded or 13.14% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – $CELG Slide on Ozanimod and CC-112273 metabolite; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00M and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks to Buy As the TSX Index Plunges on Trade Tensions (Again) – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (NYSE:WAL) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.05% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Epoch Invest invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Lpl Limited Co accumulated 5,206 shares. 51,987 were reported by Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh holds 0.32% or 697,608 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 23,239 shares stake. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.04% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Adage Ptnrs Grp Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 245,000 shares. First Manhattan owns 500 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 45,139 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 15,184 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Kennedy Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Mellon reported 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.39 million for 8.78 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Invs has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 10,900 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 115,793 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 693,419 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Burren Cap Advisors Limited has 14.7% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 25,530 shares. Moreover, Security National Trust Comm has 0.15% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 5,095 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 358 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 407,140 are owned by Soros Fund Mngmt Llc. 274 are held by Enterprise Financial Corporation. Gofen And Glossberg Il holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 212,716 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 0.3% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 21,060 shares. The Illinois-based Gladius Cap LP has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.23% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.17 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.59% or 11,820 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 5,155 shares to 19,820 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).