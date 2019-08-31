As Celgene (CELG) Valuation Declined, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Increased Its Holding by $1.13 Million; As Danaher (DHR) Shares Rose, First Commonwealth Financial Has Lifted by $460,465 Its Holding

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES SUBMITTING OZANIMOD NDA IN 1Q 2019; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 118.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp bought 3,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 6,486 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.09. About 1.66 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2,299 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque State Bank And Tru reported 1,237 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associates has 0.06% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur, a Japan-based fund reported 3,100 shares. 16,420 were reported by David R Rahn &. Wesbanco Bankshares holds 27,734 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Liability Co Tn reported 45 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). King Luther Management Corporation owns 639,230 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department has 17 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 327,047 shares. Asset invested in 0.02% or 9,292 shares. Mraz Amerine & Inc holds 3,100 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 97,986 are owned by C Gp A S. 2,214 are held by Savant Limited Liability.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 28,000 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ion Geophysical Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.38% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 330,185 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.49% or 3.71M shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 211,600 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 12,181 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Freestone Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Steinberg Glob Asset Management stated it has 0.25% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company reported 0.79% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 22,534 shares. 46,124 were reported by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia. Marshall Wace Llp holds 120,175 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh reported 0.02% stake. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Co Il reported 268,175 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Inc accumulated 916,053 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.