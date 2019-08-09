As Celgene (CELG) Valuation Declined, Green Valley Investors Trimmed Its Position by $40.68 Million; Campbell Newman Asset Management Holding in Suntrust Banks (STI) Decreased by $5.65 Million as Valuation Rose

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 432,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 369,961 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90 million, down from 802,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 3.14M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 30/05/2018 – DENALI REPORTS EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR GAMMA; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.74; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Incorporated (STI) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 95,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 86,277 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 182,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $61.36. About 1.43M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 31/05/2018 – Summit Materials at Tour Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – PetIQ Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 22; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31; 14/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST SAYS BELIEVE INFORMATION INCLUDED NAMES AND ACCOUNT BALANCES, BUT DID NOT INCLUDE PERSONALLY INFORMATION -CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Encompass Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD DURING 1Q OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $628.96M for 10.80 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

